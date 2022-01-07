Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

ACHC stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

