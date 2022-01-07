Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,865 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.