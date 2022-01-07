Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,417 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of ES opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

