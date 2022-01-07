Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

NYSE:ADC opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

