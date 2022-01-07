Duality Advisers LP Has $1.07 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 335.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,330,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.87.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $54.04 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.74.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

