Duality Advisers LP Has $1.19 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $68.63 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

