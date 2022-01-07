Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.13 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $97.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

