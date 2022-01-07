Duality Advisers LP Invests $1 Million in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $207,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

