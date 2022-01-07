Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

