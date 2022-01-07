Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBP stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $15.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

