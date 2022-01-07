Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,413 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.95.

First Solar stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

