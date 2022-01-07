Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.38.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $228.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.08. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

