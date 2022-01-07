Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,716 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN opened at $44.50 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.