DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00032981 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018948 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005146 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

