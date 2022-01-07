Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT opened at $27.78 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.04.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.