Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

DCT stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.04. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,912,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,038 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 723,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

