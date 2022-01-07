Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $4,032,294.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.30. 2,172,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.