Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $775,716.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,508. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average is $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

