eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. eHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.17 million, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.