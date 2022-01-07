Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Enbridge by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.