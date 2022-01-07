Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $27.85 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

