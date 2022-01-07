Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Neutral

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €12.20 ($13.86) price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

DB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 3,619,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

