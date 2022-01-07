Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.
FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.
Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
