Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

