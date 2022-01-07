First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 238.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,333. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average of $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

