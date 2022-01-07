First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $11.49 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 46,691.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.60. 14,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,510. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.21 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.