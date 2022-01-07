First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1,486.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,412 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 731,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,775,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

