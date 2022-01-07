First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 116,665 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 349.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 356,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,975. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

