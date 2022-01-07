FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0272 on Top Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $42.46 million and $3.80 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006271 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

