Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GMP remained flat at $GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.43.

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

