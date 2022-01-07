Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:GMP remained flat at $GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.43.
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
