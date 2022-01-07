GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.73. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GoHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after buying an additional 100,191 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

