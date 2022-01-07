H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10.

On Wednesday, November 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $44,633.25.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $42,471.10.

On Wednesday, October 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $40,313.10.

TNET traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $90.28. 166,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,772. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $1,739,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

