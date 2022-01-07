Hamster Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $30.47 million and $547,054.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00073169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.04 or 0.07621533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00075891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,612.77 or 0.99795055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007491 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

