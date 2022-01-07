Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 40,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $5,173,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.