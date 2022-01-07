HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded at Truist Financial

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $182.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.91. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in HEICO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HEICO by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of HEICO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.