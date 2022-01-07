Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.
Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $30.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
