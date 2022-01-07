Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

