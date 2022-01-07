Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 312,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,118,587. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.