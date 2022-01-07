Hudock Inc. Has $13.11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.9% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.77. 306,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,708,125. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

