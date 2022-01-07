Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $490.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.24.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $367.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 52-week low of $359.28 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

