Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) PT Raised to GBX 15 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 14 ($0.19) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 14.70 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.72 million and a PE ratio of -18.34. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 12.95 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.40 ($0.46).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.