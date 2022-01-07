IDEX Achieves Market Cap of $128.71 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. IDEX has a total market cap of $128.71 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00062341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006212 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,334,535 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

