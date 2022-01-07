Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.42.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN opened at $378.93 on Friday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.57. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.