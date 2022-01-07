Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.42.
Shares of ILMN opened at $378.93 on Friday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.57. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
