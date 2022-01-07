Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 189.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Immuneering stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

