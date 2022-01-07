InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 260.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in InterDigital by 190.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in InterDigital by 118.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in InterDigital by 129.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

