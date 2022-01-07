J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.44.

Shares of JBHT opened at $201.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.41 and a 200 day moving average of $181.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

