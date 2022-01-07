Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €44.00 ($50.00) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.86 ($40.75).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €35.44 ($40.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of €35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.95. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 1-year high of €37.76 ($42.91).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

