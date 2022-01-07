JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €102.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €102.00 ($115.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.40 ($117.50).

KBX opened at €87.78 ($99.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of €90.03 and a 200 day moving average of €95.08. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($133.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

