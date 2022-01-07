Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of KAII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 10,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,162. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

