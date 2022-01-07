Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 247,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.