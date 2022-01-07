Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.
Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 247,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
