Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 42,734 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

