Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,369 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Semtech worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Semtech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,841 shares of company stock worth $2,446,786. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

